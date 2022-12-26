SSI kills estranged hubby after astrologer’s ‘advice’ in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A special sub-inspector, along with three accomplices murdered her estranged husband, also a policeman, near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri on Saturday night. The accused were identified as S Chitra (47) of Uthangarai, M Saroja (37) and S Vijaya Kumar (33) of Bharathipuram in Uthangarai and Raja Pandian of Thoothukudi.

Chitra, a special sub-inspector at Singarapettai police station, was married to Senthil Kumar (48) of Kallavi many years ago. According to sources, Senthil was dismissed from the police service in 2012 following a series of allegations, including pushing a police vehicle into a lake.

Both Senthil Kumar and Chitra were allegedly involved in extramarital affairs and were living separately. Police said Senthil had warned Chitra to avoid her relationship with A Kamalraj (37) of Pavakkal, who was Chitra’s car driver. Chitra met Saroja, a palmist and told her about her family issues. Saroja allegedly suggested Chitra to murder her husband and told her that she would send men for the job and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

On September 16, Chitra murdered her husband with the help of rowdies and dumped his body into a well at Uthangarai. Senthil’s mother Bakkiyam filed a petition in the Krishnagiri Collectorate stating that her son was missing on October 31 and the case was forwarded to Kallavi police in the second week of November.

As part of investigation, Uthangarai police questioned the 19-year-old son of the couple and Kamalraj and they surrendered before the Krishnagiri judicial magistrate Court claiming that they had murdered Senthil. After questioning, police recovered Senthil’s body from the well on Saturday. Chitra, Saroja, Vijaya Kumar and Raja Pandian were arrested on Saturday night. Three special teams, with 15 police personnel, headed by Uthangarai inspector of police Parthiban, are on the lookout for three other accused in the case.

