Tamil Nadu: NIA takes 5 suspects around Kovai in blast probe

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Sunday conducted searches at the houses of five suspects from Coimbatore and Nilgiris arrested in the Coimbatore car blast case. Five out of nine suspects, lodged in Puzhal prison in Chennai, were brought to Coimbatore for inquiry on Saturday, police sources said.

The suspects were taken to public places related to the case, including Kottaimedu, where the blast took place on October 23. The searches which began early on Sunday lasted till 1 pm. Sources said the searches were aimed at collecting material evidence to establish the role of the suspects in the terror plot.

Six persons—Muhammad Thalha, Muhammad Riyas, Firoz Ismail, Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, Muhammad Azharudheen and Afsar Khan—were arrested by the Coimbatore police after the blast.

The agency, which took over the investigation in November, arrested M Mohammed Thoufeek, B Ferose Khan and K Umar Faaruq alias K Srinivasan on December 7. The agency has so far conducted searches at 43 locations. Last Tuesday, a special court in Poonamallee, Chennai, granted NIA time till December 29 to question B Ferose Khan, K Umar Faaruq, Muhammad Azharudheen, Firoz Ismail and Afsar Khan under its custody.

Family of main accused is to be interrogated

The five were brought to Coimbatore on Saturday. They will be questioned on the premises of the Police Recruit School (PRS). The family of Jameesha Mubeen, who died in the blast, will also be interrogated, sources said.

Before handing over the case to the national agency on October 28, the Coimbatore city police had conducted searches at properties linked to the suspects and seized several documents. The seized materials were later handed over to NIA.

