Tamil Nadu: No takers for food bank, Tiruchy city locals want it to be moved out

"The corporation can consider selecting one of such organisations to run the facility," Muthulakshmi said.

Published: 26th December 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Empty food bank counters in front of K Abishekapuram zonal office in Tiruchy on Sunday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Akshaya Pathram, a food bank established by the city corporation in front of its K Abishekapuram zonal office in Puthur on September 2019, is yet to pick up steam. As a result, residents opine on making use of the space for other initiatives or shifting the facility to another location.

Residents said the initiative failed to have come off as a success from the very beginning itself as people were allowed to deposit only packed food like biscuits or fresh fruits for the benefit of pavement dwellers. Though the corporation made efforts to bolster the initiative in the beginning, down the line officials lost interest in it, residents said, urging the civic body to make use of the space for other initiatives.

M Muthulakshmi, a resident of Woraiyur, urged the corporation to seek assistance from organisations distributing food for those in need in Tiruchy.

"The corporation can consider selecting one of such organisations to run the facility," Muthulakshmi said. Other residents were of the opinion that the facility would have fared well if established in Srirangam or such areas that are in close proximity to temples. Sabari S, a resident of Srirangam, said, "Pilgrims visiting Srirangam often distribute food for the poor.

The corporation should consider shifting the facility to Srirangam and running the facility along with the temple authorities. Public money was used to establish the facility. Therefore, steps should be taken for the initiative to develop in a full-fledged manner." A senior corporation official said, "We will look into the issue. We are mulling security guards to look after the facility. We will either revive the initiative or utilise the space for some other purpose."

TAGS
Akshaya Pathram Tiruchy city locals
Comments

