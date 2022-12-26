Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu gets centre’s nod to regularise ‘illegal’ road in forest area 

The file, placed before the 58th meeting of regional empowered committee of integrated regional office of the central ministry in Chennai on December 19, has got preliminary clearance.

Published: 26th December 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Forest road Forest path

Image for representational purpose only.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to expand and regularise an ‘illegal’ dirt road built inside reserve forests of Dharmapuri district 22 years ago and has got stage-1 clearance from the union environment ministry to black-top the road for 5.17 km.

The state has recommended the diversion of five hectares of forest land in Pallipatti, Thombakal and Thombakal extension reserve forests for building the road and filed an application seeking clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, from the union ministry. 

The file, placed before the 58th meeting of the regional empowered committee of the integrated regional office of the central ministry in Chennai on December 19, has got preliminary clearance.  The road is proposed to be laid from Vachathi to Kalasapadi road via Arasanatham and Poigundanvalasu tribal habitations falling in Sitherei panchayat of Pappireddipatti taluk. 

As per records available with TNIE and submissions made by the forest department before the central committee, there is a kachha/mud road with a width varying from 3 to 3.5 metres. Earlier, the mud road was utilized only as a footpath by villagers, but in 2000, the road was developed/ widened ‘illegally’ and a forest offence case was registered.

In Pallipatti reserve forest, Right of Way (RoW) is mentioned in the reserved forest gazette notification in remarks as “RoW is admitted for men and cattle to a width not exceeding six yards.” But no such RoW provisions were allowed in the notifications issued for Thombakkal and Thombakkal extension reserve forests areas through which the road is to be re-laid.   Activists said such proposals may set a wrong precedent. 

Existing mud road was laid illegally: Activist

“Tomorrow, someone will cut the trees, create an unauthorised path and pay a paltry sum as a fine for the violation. Will government regularise and black-top such roads? The existing mud road is three km long but the forest department has proposed to build a five-km-long blacktopped road,” an activist said.

An additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) rank official told TNIE, “Yes, the existing mud road was laid illegally in 2000. The forest department filed a forest offence case and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 and the case was closed.

A subcommittee of the regional empowered committee made a site inspection, verified all the facts and then recommended stage-1 clearance. The local block development officer had sought permission to build a 7.5-metre-wide road, but the panel rejected the request and allowed a 3.5-metre wide road. The due legal process was followed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government ‘illegal’ road in forest area  forests of Dharmapuri district
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp