Tamil Nadu gets centre’s nod to regularise ‘illegal’ road in forest area 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to expand and regularise an ‘illegal’ dirt road built inside reserve forests of Dharmapuri district 22 years ago and has got stage-1 clearance from the union environment ministry to black-top the road for 5.17 km.

The state has recommended the diversion of five hectares of forest land in Pallipatti, Thombakal and Thombakal extension reserve forests for building the road and filed an application seeking clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, from the union ministry.

The file, placed before the 58th meeting of the regional empowered committee of the integrated regional office of the central ministry in Chennai on December 19, has got preliminary clearance. The road is proposed to be laid from Vachathi to Kalasapadi road via Arasanatham and Poigundanvalasu tribal habitations falling in Sitherei panchayat of Pappireddipatti taluk.

As per records available with TNIE and submissions made by the forest department before the central committee, there is a kachha/mud road with a width varying from 3 to 3.5 metres. Earlier, the mud road was utilized only as a footpath by villagers, but in 2000, the road was developed/ widened ‘illegally’ and a forest offence case was registered.

In Pallipatti reserve forest, Right of Way (RoW) is mentioned in the reserved forest gazette notification in remarks as “RoW is admitted for men and cattle to a width not exceeding six yards.” But no such RoW provisions were allowed in the notifications issued for Thombakkal and Thombakkal extension reserve forests areas through which the road is to be re-laid. Activists said such proposals may set a wrong precedent.

Existing mud road was laid illegally: Activist

“Tomorrow, someone will cut the trees, create an unauthorised path and pay a paltry sum as a fine for the violation. Will government regularise and black-top such roads? The existing mud road is three km long but the forest department has proposed to build a five-km-long blacktopped road,” an activist said.

An additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) rank official told TNIE, “Yes, the existing mud road was laid illegally in 2000. The forest department filed a forest offence case and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 and the case was closed.

A subcommittee of the regional empowered committee made a site inspection, verified all the facts and then recommended stage-1 clearance. The local block development officer had sought permission to build a 7.5-metre-wide road, but the panel rejected the request and allowed a 3.5-metre wide road. The due legal process was followed.”

