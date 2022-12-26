Tamuil Nadu: CMA wants PDS card, property tax number linked

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Pursuant to an order issued by the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) to all local bodies in the state, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has directed people to link their PDS card details with tax assessment numbers before 31 January 2023.

As per the order, owners of residential buildings must link their PDS cards with the property tax numbers, and owners of commercial buildings must link their PAN or GST number with the property tax number. Further, people who have rented/leased corporation properties must link PAN details or GST numbers with the rental/lease allocation number.

Sources said the CMA issued the circular based on directions from the state finance department. They added the exercise is aimed at cleaning the data of PDS beneficiaries so that leakages could be plugged and ensure welfare assistance reaches the intended target groups.

A senior CCMC official told TNIE, “The purpose of linking PDS with property details is to create an integrated database of consumer details. Currently, many government welfare schemes are not reaching the people in need. Even people living in houses with a build-up area of 3,000 sq ft and above are holding rice cards which is meant for poor people.

We can identify discrepancies and correct them via the process.” In a statement last week, commissioner of CCMC M Prathap instructed people living in corporation limits to visit their respective zonal office and submit a copy of their property tax book and family card. Separate counters have been opened in zonal offices for this work and the centre will function from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays.

