Wilson’s Copper disease: Tamil Nadu parents seek help from CM, HM

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Parents of a class 5 boy suffering from the rare ‘Wilson’s Copper’ disease for the past few months have requested Chief Minister MK Stalin and health minister Ma Subramanian to help them with necessary treatment and assistance.

The 10-year-old Mukesh, studying in Panchayat Union Primary School in Paraipatti, has to undergo liver transplantation surgery immediately. “The parents, Marimuthu and Kasthuri, had taken Mukesh to a private hospital in Madurai and Jipmer Hospital in Puducherry. However, there was no improvement in the health of theb boy,” said sources.

Speaking to TNIE, Mukesh’s father Marimuthu said Mukesh was diagnosed with jaundice two months ago by a private hospital in Palani and was under medication. When his condition worsened, he was admitted into a leading private hospital in Madurai, where it was found that he had ‘Wilson’s copper’ disease.

“Blood transfusion treatment was done three times. I spent over Rs 7 lakh by selling my properties. Mukesh was then taken into Jipmer hospital in Pondicherry, where doctors guided us to Stanley Hospital in Chennai for the liver transplantation surgery,” he said, adding that they are facing difficulties in their daily life. “ I have sent a letter to the Chief Minister’s special wing and met Minister for Rural development I Periysamy, who assured to make efforts for the treatment,”he said.

Government Medical College Hospital Dean Dr Rajashree told TNIE that liver transplantation is the only treatment for ‘Wilson’s copper’ disease and is available at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

DINDIGUL: Parents of a class 5 boy suffering from the rare ‘Wilson’s Copper’ disease for the past few months have requested Chief Minister MK Stalin and health minister Ma Subramanian to help them with necessary treatment and assistance. The 10-year-old Mukesh, studying in Panchayat Union Primary School in Paraipatti, has to undergo liver transplantation surgery immediately. “The parents, Marimuthu and Kasthuri, had taken Mukesh to a private hospital in Madurai and Jipmer Hospital in Puducherry. However, there was no improvement in the health of theb boy,” said sources. Speaking to TNIE, Mukesh’s father Marimuthu said Mukesh was diagnosed with jaundice two months ago by a private hospital in Palani and was under medication. When his condition worsened, he was admitted into a leading private hospital in Madurai, where it was found that he had ‘Wilson’s copper’ disease. “Blood transfusion treatment was done three times. I spent over Rs 7 lakh by selling my properties. Mukesh was then taken into Jipmer hospital in Pondicherry, where doctors guided us to Stanley Hospital in Chennai for the liver transplantation surgery,” he said, adding that they are facing difficulties in their daily life. “ I have sent a letter to the Chief Minister’s special wing and met Minister for Rural development I Periysamy, who assured to make efforts for the treatment,”he said. Government Medical College Hospital Dean Dr Rajashree told TNIE that liver transplantation is the only treatment for ‘Wilson’s copper’ disease and is available at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.