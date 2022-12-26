Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth kills self fearing inquiry by cops over assault in Tamil Nadu

A probe by Pallikonda police revealed that the tractor driver allegedly harassed a schoolgirl on a bus.

Published: 26th December 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 20-year-old allegedly died by suicide fearing police inquiry as a consequence of assaulting a minor on Saturday. P Manikandan of Ellapanpatti village near Odugathur was found dead near Pallikuppam.

A probe by Pallikonda police revealed that the tractor driver allegedly harassed a schoolgirl on a bus. He also assaulted her after she rejected his advances, and got off the bus midway and ran off, said sources. The girl complained to her parents, who went to Veppankupam police and lodged a complaint.

Sources said Manikandan feared police inquiry and ended his life. Police retrieved the body, sent it for an autopsy to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, and registered a case.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for the Sneha suicide helpline)

TAGS
suicide assaulting fearing police inquiry
