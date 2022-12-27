BJP protests non-inclusion of sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI: Condemning the non-inclusion of coconut, jaggery and sugarcane in the state government's Pongal gift hamper, BJP functionaries from the district staged a demonstration at the Virudhunagar collectorate on Monday.

In the petition, BJP Virudhunagar West- Kisan Morcha said excluding these items would incur a heavy loss to the farmers. Sources said sugarcane and coconut farmers believed the state government would procure the products from them. However, the state government announced it would provide Rs 1,000 only," they added.



Pandu Rangan G, party's Virudhunagar East President, said, "The farmers manufacture quality jaggery and neglecting them would affect the livelihood of the farmers. Even the cash that is being given to the public in the pongal gift has been reduced compared to the amount given by AIADMK."



BJP also held a protest near Madurai collectorate, urging the chief minister to include the crops in the pongal gift hamper. "Since complaints were raised about the quality of the items distributed last year, cash was decided to be provided this year," they added. District functionary S Durai Baskar said the government's decision to leave sugarcane out of the gift hamper was shocking.

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI: Condemning the non-inclusion of coconut, jaggery and sugarcane in the state government's Pongal gift hamper, BJP functionaries from the district staged a demonstration at the Virudhunagar collectorate on Monday. In the petition, BJP Virudhunagar West- Kisan Morcha said excluding these items would incur a heavy loss to the farmers. Sources said sugarcane and coconut farmers believed the state government would procure the products from them. However, the state government announced it would provide Rs 1,000 only," they added. Pandu Rangan G, party's Virudhunagar East President, said, "The farmers manufacture quality jaggery and neglecting them would affect the livelihood of the farmers. Even the cash that is being given to the public in the pongal gift has been reduced compared to the amount given by AIADMK." BJP also held a protest near Madurai collectorate, urging the chief minister to include the crops in the pongal gift hamper. "Since complaints were raised about the quality of the items distributed last year, cash was decided to be provided this year," they added. District functionary S Durai Baskar said the government's decision to leave sugarcane out of the gift hamper was shocking.