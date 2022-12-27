Elephant dies of electrocution while uprooting palm tree in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : A male elephant was electrocuted in the Singampatti beat of Ambasamudram forest division in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) while the animal was uprooting a palm tree on a patta land on Monday.

According to the forest officials, the palm tree, which the elephant uprooted, fell onto an electric line, causing the electrocution.

"The electric cable was further dragged down to the ground, and the elephant collapsed on it. The animal, around 50 years old, died on the spot," the officials said. A team of forest personnel led by the Deputy Director of KMTR, Ambasamudram Division Shenbagapriya, and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram Balveer Singh inspected the spot and a team of veterinary surgeons performed the postmortem examination on the elephant's body.

"Elephants and other wild animals from KMTR usually enter the farmland located in Pottal, Manimuthar, Chettimedu, Vembaiyapuram, Pothikaiyadi, Anavankudiiruppu, Pethanpillai Kudiiruppu, Sivasailam, Alagappapuram, and Kadayam Perumpathu areas, in search of food or water. Some animals intrude into the villages even to escape from mosquitoes. Observing that these animals often destroy their crops, the farmers from the locality have often filed complaints with the forest officials and district administration," added an official.

