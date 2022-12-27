Home States Tamil Nadu

Issue all pending community certificates in a month: Stalin to revenue department

The CM directed revenue department officers to issue all pending community certificates, residence proof certificates, income certificates and legal heir certificates within a month.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday reviewed the performance of various departments, including revenue, municipal administration, transport, etc., and district-wise law-and-order situation in TN. 

The CM directed revenue department officers to issue all pending community certificates, residence proof certificates, income certificates and legal heir certificates within a month. He also told them to display details of certificates issued to the public on the notice boards of the respective offices. 

For reviewing departmental performance, Stalin used the data accrued through the ‘Chief Minister’s Dash Board - 360’ initiative. Discussions lasted for around one and a half hours. Referring to the reports of delays faced by public for patta transfer in Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Madurai districts, the CM said hassle-free service in this regard should be ensured. The CM told the municipal administration department to expedite their works, including implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, constructing stormwater drains and underground sewers, and repairing roads, in Vellore, Dharmapuri and Madurai districts.

As for the transport department, the CM said a sufficient number of buses, as fixed already, should be operated, and wherever the bus services were reduced, shortcomings should be fixed. Besides, basic amenities for the public at bus termini should be improved. On law and order, Stalin ordered that pending cases be disposed of early and crime prevention activities be undertaken using modern technology. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Finance Secretary N Muruganandam and senior officers were present.

What is CM’s Dashboard - 360?
Stalin launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Dashboard - Tamil Nadu 360’ on December 23 last year to ensure prompt delivery of services, arrive at quick decisions to cope with emerging situations and cut delays

