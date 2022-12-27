NIA continues probe with blast case suspects in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers continued their investigation for a second day on Monday with five suspects in connection with the car blast case.

Sleuths questioned Muhammad Azharudheen, Afsar Khan, Firoz Ismail, K Umar Faaruq and B Ferose Khan, who were arrested in the aftermath of the blast on October 23. Also, they were taken to a mall in the city where one of the suspects worked. Also, sources said the suspects will be taken to Coonoor as it is suspected that the accused met at the place of Umar Faaruq earlier.

On December 20, the special court in Poonamallee, Chennai, granted NIA time till 29 December to interrogate the five suspects under its custody.

