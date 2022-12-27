Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA continues probe with blast case suspects in Tamil Nadu

Sleuths questioned Muhammad Azharudheen, Afsar Khan, Firoz Ismail, K Umar Faaruq and B Ferose Khan, who were arrested in the aftermath of the blast on October 23.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

NAI,

NIA took the suspects of Coimbatore car blast case to a private mall as part of the investigation | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers continued their investigation for a second day on Monday with five suspects in connection with the car blast case. 

Sleuths questioned Muhammad Azharudheen, Afsar Khan, Firoz Ismail, K Umar Faaruq and B Ferose Khan, who were arrested in the aftermath of the blast on October 23. Also, they were taken to a mall in the city where one of the suspects worked. Also, sources said the suspects will be taken to Coonoor as it is suspected that the accused met at the place of Umar Faaruq earlier.

 On December 20, the special court in Poonamallee, Chennai, granted NIA time till 29 December to interrogate the five suspects under its custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NAI car blast case
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp