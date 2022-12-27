‘Retrenched’ staff to get Rs 4 lakh as relief in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Striking down an order of a single judge, a division bench of the Madras High Court termed the termination of a worker without following due provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, as “retrenchment” and awarded him Rs 4 lakh as compensation.

“We conclude that the Writ Court (single judge) was not right in its conclusion that the appellant was not a workman and the termination would not amount to retrenchment. Once we conclude that the termination would amount to retrenchment without following the provisions of section 25(F) of the Act, the employee would be entitled to cash compensation,” the bench comprising justices R Subramanian and K Kumaresh Babu ordered in a recent verdict on an appeal preferred by the employee, Thamizhanbane, of the Telegraph department of Puducherry.

Refusing to accept the plea seeking a compensation of Rs 6.18 lakh, worked out as the total wages he would have earned till retirement, the bench said it deemed fit to award an amount of Rs 4 lakh to be paid by the employer; the amount should be paid within four months.

If the employer failed to do so, interest at a rate of 9% should be given from the date of the order till payment, the bench directed. Thamizhanbane, employed as casual worker in 1994, had claimed for regularisation of his job as he had worked 240 days in a calendar year.

He was, however, sacked in 1998. When the industrial tribunal did not rule in favour of him, he approached the high court, where a single judge ruled against him. He then preferred the appeal.

