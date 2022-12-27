Home States Tamil Nadu

School students demand collector to reinstate 5C town bus in Tamil Nadu

The students said they used to rely on the 5C bus in the morning and evening to commute between school/ college and home until the lockdowns brought on by COVID-19.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: While attending the weekly grievance redressal meeting at the collectorate on Monday, over 30 students of Pottalkadu village demanded the collector to reinstate the 5C town bus service on Thoothukudi-Pottalkadu stating their plight of having to walk two kilometres till Mullakadu to board the bus to their school.

The students said they used to rely on the 5C bus in the morning and evening to commute between school/ college and home until the lockdowns brought on by COVID-19. At the meeting, they also pointed out the course of inaction despite submitting their demands as a memorandum on March 14 and November 28.

In another petition, the people from Muniasamy temple street near Muthaiapuram demanded the district administration stop the installation works of a cellular tower by Airtel in a residential area, claiming that it might affect the health of people in the area.

A Jeyamary of Samy Nagar, the wife of Anthony Raj, a driver who died in Saudi Arabia on December 16, submitted a petition seeking the help of the district administration to quicken steps to repatriate the body of her husband. She also alleged that the private firm, for which Anthony was working, had not confirmed his death. 

