Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Anganwadi children not given rotten eggs as claimed by BJP, says Minister

"The BJP leaders cannot understand that we are distributing good eggs to the children after rejecting the rotten ones.

Published: 27th December 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Refuting the allegation made by the BJP leaders that the Anganwadi children were served rotten or damaged eggs, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan on Monday said the leaders filed the complaint based on a photo they took of the bad eggs that were separated from the good ones.

"The BJP leaders cannot understand that we are distributing good eggs to the children after rejecting the rotten ones. We've been using the method of separating damaged eggs and those that float in water since 1966. If they still conduct protests in this connection, let them do so," she said when the media persons asked about the ongoing controversy in which the supporters of the Minister and BJP leader Annamalai got into a clash and were booked by the Thoothukudi police.  

Earlier, the Tirunelveli rural police detained some BJP functionaries to avoid any untoward incidents during the Minister's visit to Manur. Around 50 BJP cadres protested against the detention.

The Minister also said that the State government had diagnosed around 45,000 Anganwadi children with severe health problems, including holes in the heart and deafness.

"Even the parents failed to notice such problems in their children. We are going to give these children advanced treatment. Another nine lakh Anganwadi children are malnourished. We are working for the welfare of these children," she added.  When asked about the delay in the distribution of financial aid to expectant mothers and health kits to new mothers, the Minister said that she would bring this issue to the officials of the health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geetha Jeevan Anganwadi children
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp