Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin from January 9: Speaker M Appavu

CHENNAI: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2023 will begin on January 9 with the customary address of Governor RN Ravi. His address will be telecast live. Announcing this at a press meet at the secretariat on Monday, Speaker M Appavu said the duration of the session will be decided by the House Business Advisory Committee meeting on the same date.

Asked in which row of the House Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would be seated, he said, “As per Assembly protocol, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be seated between ministers Thangam Thennarasu and S Regupathy.” Both Ministers sit in the front row.

Asked if the entire proceedings of the House would be telecast live, Appavu said efforts would continue towards that end. On whether there would be any change in the seating arrangements for embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, he said, “I have given my views clearly on this issue during the last session. That holds good for now. There has been no representation from the AIADMK since then.”

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK had requested the Speaker to recognise RB Udhayakumar as Deputy Leader of the Opposition, in the place of Panneerselvam. Appavu said there is no post as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition and thus no need for the Speaker to recognise someone as holding the position. Also, members cannot insist the Speaker appoint someone to the Business Advisory Committee, he said.

When Palaniswami and AIADMK MLAs sought a discussion on this in the last session, the Speaker said they could express their views after question hour. The AIADMK MLAs stood by their demand and were eventually evicted en masse.



