Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin from January 9: Speaker M Appavu

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2023 will begin on January 9 with the customary address of Governor RN Ravi. His address will be telecast live. 

Published: 27th December 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi 

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2023 will begin on January 9 with the customary address of Governor RN Ravi. His address will be telecast live. Announcing this at a press meet at the secretariat on Monday, Speaker M Appavu said the duration of the session will be decided by the House Business Advisory Committee meeting on the same date.  

Asked in which row of the House Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would be seated, he said, “As per Assembly protocol, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be seated between ministers Thangam Thennarasu and S Regupathy.” Both Ministers sit in the front row. 

Asked if the entire proceedings of the House would be telecast live, Appavu said efforts would continue towards that end. On whether there would be any change in the seating arrangements for embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, he said, “I have given my views clearly on this issue during the last session. That holds good for now. There has been no representation from the AIADMK since then.” 

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK had requested the Speaker to recognise RB Udhayakumar as Deputy Leader of the Opposition, in the place of Panneerselvam. Appavu said there is no post as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition and thus no need for the Speaker to recognise someone as holding the position. Also, members cannot insist the Speaker appoint someone to the Business Advisory Committee, he said. 

When Palaniswami and AIADMK MLAs sought a discussion on this in the last session, the Speaker said they could express their views after question hour. The AIADMK MLAs stood by their demand and were eventually evicted en masse.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Tamil Nadu Assembly M Appavu
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp