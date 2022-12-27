Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Ex-AG K Parasaran honoured with Dr Hedgewar Pragya Samman, 2022

It is evident that during the last daily hearing of 40 days of final arguments of the case, he argued this case barefooted.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

K Parasaran

Former Attorney General and senior counsel in the Supreme Court, K Parasaran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former Attorney General and senior counsel in the Supreme Court, K Parasaran, was honoured with Dr Hedgewar Pragya Samman for the year 2022, instituted by Kumarasabha Pustakalaya on Monday.

“Parasaran, on completion of his Rajya Sabha term and during hearings of the Ram Janmabhoomi case, expressed his desire to finish this case before he breathed his last. It is evident that during the last daily hearing of 40 days of final arguments of the case, he argued this case barefooted. It was K Parasaran’s legal brainchild to make Ram Lalla a litigant, which established the case for victory,” said a brief note by the Pusthakalaya on Parasaran’s contribution in conducting the case.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Thirtha Kshetra, highlighted how the proceedings of the 5000-year Ram Janma Bhumi issue went on. RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Sadasya Suresh Joshi said Parasaran never took pride in his success and felt that he was always a tool to fulfil wish of Lord Ram. 

