Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Protests for sugarcane’s inclusion in Pongal hamper intensify in delta

They demonstrated with the pots to point out that their hope is “dying” as their sugarcane was not procured by the government for distribution as Pongal gift for 2023.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane farmer, protest

Sugarcane farmers protesting in front of Tiruchy collectorate | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Intensifying their protest demanding the State government to include sugarcane in its Pongal gift hamper, farmers in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts held a demonstration before their respective Collectorate, on Monday. 

In Mayiladuthurai, dozens protested before the Collectorate with funeral ritual pots, demanding the collector to initiate action for procurement of ‘red’ sugarcane during the grievance redressal meeting.  They demonstrated with the pots to point out that their hope is “dying” as their sugarcane was not procured by the government for distribution as Pongal gift for 2023.

A group of farmers threw dozens of cane into the Cauvery near Moovalur. The farmers said they would rather dispose of their produce than sell it off to private traders for one-third of the price they sold it for to the government last time. 

In Nagapattinam, dozens of farmers demonstrated before the Collectorate. When contacted, Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary of the Department of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection, told TNIE that the procurement of crops would only be made as per State government’s policy decisions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp