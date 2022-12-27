Tamil Nadu: Protests for sugarcane’s inclusion in Pongal hamper intensify in delta

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Intensifying their protest demanding the State government to include sugarcane in its Pongal gift hamper, farmers in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts held a demonstration before their respective Collectorate, on Monday.

In Mayiladuthurai, dozens protested before the Collectorate with funeral ritual pots, demanding the collector to initiate action for procurement of ‘red’ sugarcane during the grievance redressal meeting. They demonstrated with the pots to point out that their hope is “dying” as their sugarcane was not procured by the government for distribution as Pongal gift for 2023.

A group of farmers threw dozens of cane into the Cauvery near Moovalur. The farmers said they would rather dispose of their produce than sell it off to private traders for one-third of the price they sold it for to the government last time.

In Nagapattinam, dozens of farmers demonstrated before the Collectorate. When contacted, Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary of the Department of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection, told TNIE that the procurement of crops would only be made as per State government’s policy decisions.

