Tamil Nadu: 'Arrest absconding murder case suspects soon', Sambiranipatti residents tells DC

Published: 27th December 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding the arrest of some absconding suspects in a murder case at the earliest, Sambiranipatti residents petitioned the district collector on Monday. In the petition, residents said the family of Gopalakrishnan, including him and his brother, are carrying out unlawful activities.

"They are encroaching village lands and transferring the patta to their names, pledging the document in cooperatives and banks. If someone raises their voice against this, they are being assaulted by the family. They continue to dominate the area despite police registering cases against them," read the petition, citing an incident where a coconut farmer, Suresh, and his father was assaulted.

"The father, Dharmaraj died in 2021. However, they continued to assault Suresh, which led to his death a few months later," added the petitioners. They also sought a new police station in the locality

In a separate petition, SC residents of Chokkadevanpatti said they were allocated lands during the previous DMK government but were not measured and assigned to them individually.

