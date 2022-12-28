BJP not meddling in AIADMK, focus on poll prep, says EPS to cadre in Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniwami on Tuesday told the party’s functionaries that the BJP had not forced any demands on the AIADMK and that they should not pay any heed to speculation that the saffron party is interfering in the Dravidian major’s affairs.

Palaniswami’s remarks assume significance as in the recent past, a few senior functionaries had criticised the BJP, and BJP leaders had expressed their disappointment over this.

Palaniswami was speaking at a meeting at the AIADMK headquarters during which it was decided to convene a state-wide conference within three to four months since the party is in its 51st year. Palaniswami urged functionaries to gear up to face the ensuing cooperative elections as an immediate priority and, later, the elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Senior functionaries told TNIE the state-level conference would be a morale booster to the party’s grass-roots cadre, who have grown weary of the intra-party wranglings. The 90-minute meeting comes a week after Palaniswami’s rival, O Panneerselvam, met with functionaries he had appointed.

According to former minister S Gokula Indira, the focus of the meeting was on preparations for the Lok Sabha and cooperative elections. Referring to the recent developments in a Karur local body poll, Palaniswami told office bearers to be vigilant and take precautionary steps to win the cooperative elections.

He also appreciated the functionaries for their efforts in conducting the Statewide agitations on various issues recently. Besides, he advised functionaries not to believe speculations about the party and to work unitedly instead.

Another senior functionary told TNIE that Palaniswami said the DMK government had earned the public’s wrath on many issues within two years of coming to power. So, AIADMK functionaries should highlight the DMK government’s failures among the public through demonstrations and public meetings, he advised. Sources added that former minister Natham R Viswanathan had criticised O Panneerselvam during the meeting and described him as a ‘fake’.

“We can find out which is fake and which is original in goods we see. In the same way, in politics, OPS is a fake,” he is quoted as saying by party functionaries.

Another former senior minister from a southern district recalled that during the 2021 Assembly elections, Panneerselvam had refused to campaign beyond his Theni constituency despite several requests. So, as coordinator of the AIADMK, Panneerselvam had failed in his role during the elections. The former minister also said those who had betrayed the party should not be readmitted.

Another senior functionary from a northern district said Palaniswami had underscored the importance of strengthening booth committees so the party could face the Lok Sabha polls with ease. Palaniswami was quoted as describing the Panneerselvam team as the ‘B team’ of the DMK.

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniwami on Tuesday told the party’s functionaries that the BJP had not forced any demands on the AIADMK and that they should not pay any heed to speculation that the saffron party is interfering in the Dravidian major’s affairs. Palaniswami’s remarks assume significance as in the recent past, a few senior functionaries had criticised the BJP, and BJP leaders had expressed their disappointment over this. Palaniswami was speaking at a meeting at the AIADMK headquarters during which it was decided to convene a state-wide conference within three to four months since the party is in its 51st year. Palaniswami urged functionaries to gear up to face the ensuing cooperative elections as an immediate priority and, later, the elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024. Senior functionaries told TNIE the state-level conference would be a morale booster to the party’s grass-roots cadre, who have grown weary of the intra-party wranglings. The 90-minute meeting comes a week after Palaniswami’s rival, O Panneerselvam, met with functionaries he had appointed. According to former minister S Gokula Indira, the focus of the meeting was on preparations for the Lok Sabha and cooperative elections. Referring to the recent developments in a Karur local body poll, Palaniswami told office bearers to be vigilant and take precautionary steps to win the cooperative elections. He also appreciated the functionaries for their efforts in conducting the Statewide agitations on various issues recently. Besides, he advised functionaries not to believe speculations about the party and to work unitedly instead. Another senior functionary told TNIE that Palaniswami said the DMK government had earned the public’s wrath on many issues within two years of coming to power. So, AIADMK functionaries should highlight the DMK government’s failures among the public through demonstrations and public meetings, he advised. Sources added that former minister Natham R Viswanathan had criticised O Panneerselvam during the meeting and described him as a ‘fake’. “We can find out which is fake and which is original in goods we see. In the same way, in politics, OPS is a fake,” he is quoted as saying by party functionaries. Another former senior minister from a southern district recalled that during the 2021 Assembly elections, Panneerselvam had refused to campaign beyond his Theni constituency despite several requests. So, as coordinator of the AIADMK, Panneerselvam had failed in his role during the elections. The former minister also said those who had betrayed the party should not be readmitted. Another senior functionary from a northern district said Palaniswami had underscored the importance of strengthening booth committees so the party could face the Lok Sabha polls with ease. Palaniswami was quoted as describing the Panneerselvam team as the ‘B team’ of the DMK.