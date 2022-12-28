Detailed examination sought to stop trains at Kovilpatti junction in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In view of the rising demand for train stoppages at Kovilpatti railway station, Minister for Railways Ashwni Vaishnaw had asked the department concerned for a detailed examination, according to a written reply to Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju's memorandum.



Responding to Raju's demands mentioned in the memorandum, a message from the office of the Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the directorate concerned has been asked for a detailed examination regarding the stoppage of four trains at Kovilpatti railway station and other matters.



The third-time MLA and former minister Raju had recently submitted the memorandum with Ashwni Vaishnaw, pressing for the stoppage of four major trains--Kanniyakumari Superfast Express, Thirukkural SF Express, Thoothukudi Vivek Express, and Madurai - Punalur Express--at Kovilpatti railway station, one of the major junctions between Madurai and Tirunelveli.

He also urged for the stoppage of Nagercoil Super Fast Express, Guruvayur Express, and Mysuru Express at Kadambur station. Raju had also demanded a shelter over the second platform, escalator, and a battery car for Kovilpatti railway station, in addition to a new service road along the subway on Ilayarasanendal road.



Raju, in his memorandum, observed that Kovilpatti is a vibrant industrial town that has an A-grade railway station generating a revenue of around Rs 10 crore per year and is also the cleanest railway station in Tamil Nadu with more than 30 trains passing the junction and 3,000 passengers accessing the station on a daily basis.

THOOTHUKUDI: In view of the rising demand for train stoppages at Kovilpatti railway station, Minister for Railways Ashwni Vaishnaw had asked the department concerned for a detailed examination, according to a written reply to Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju's memorandum. Responding to Raju's demands mentioned in the memorandum, a message from the office of the Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the directorate concerned has been asked for a detailed examination regarding the stoppage of four trains at Kovilpatti railway station and other matters. The third-time MLA and former minister Raju had recently submitted the memorandum with Ashwni Vaishnaw, pressing for the stoppage of four major trains--Kanniyakumari Superfast Express, Thirukkural SF Express, Thoothukudi Vivek Express, and Madurai - Punalur Express--at Kovilpatti railway station, one of the major junctions between Madurai and Tirunelveli. He also urged for the stoppage of Nagercoil Super Fast Express, Guruvayur Express, and Mysuru Express at Kadambur station. Raju had also demanded a shelter over the second platform, escalator, and a battery car for Kovilpatti railway station, in addition to a new service road along the subway on Ilayarasanendal road. Raju, in his memorandum, observed that Kovilpatti is a vibrant industrial town that has an A-grade railway station generating a revenue of around Rs 10 crore per year and is also the cleanest railway station in Tamil Nadu with more than 30 trains passing the junction and 3,000 passengers accessing the station on a daily basis.