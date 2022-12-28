Home States Tamil Nadu

Four family members die by suicide in Salem in Tamil Nadu

Four members of a family died by suicide in Salem on Monday evening. Bodies of the four, including two girls, were recovered from a lake on Tuesday.

Published: 28th December 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Four members of a family died by suicide in Salem on Monday evening. Bodies of the four, including two girls, were recovered from a lake on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Yuvraj (40) of Thathakkapatti Gate, his wife Vanvizhi (34) and their daughters Nithiksha (7) and Akshara ( 3). Police said Yuvraj worked in an electrical company and Vanvizhi in a ceramic tiles company.

The couple’s elder daughter, Nithiksa, was suffering from diabetes for the last three years. Three days ago the youngest daughter underwent a blood test and was also diagnosed with diabetes. The family left the house on Monday leaving behind a letter to their relatives.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)

