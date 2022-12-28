Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu’s property tax revision

She said remittance of property tax for every half year means the 15th of the first month in that half-year, ie, April 15 and by October 15 of the year concerned.

Published: 28th December 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the government order to increase property tax in Coimbatore and Chennai but said the new tax slabs will only be operative from April 1, 2023. The court was hearing petitions from Coimbatore and Chennai challenging the G.O. and the Chennai civic body’s Council Resolution giving it effect.

The single bench of Justice Anita Sumanth, dismissing the petitions in an order dated December 23, 2022, set aside the Property tax General Revision Notices 2022-23, from April 1, 2022, terming them erroneous and absurd. She said remittance of property tax for every half year means the 15th of the first month in that half-year, ie, April 15 and by October 15 of the year concerned.

“The Council Resolutions approving the enhancement of rates was passed only on May 30, 2022 and May 26, 2022, (so) the amendment for the first half year for which the last date for payment had already expired by then, has necessarily to be set aside,” she said. 

‘Corpns to ensure websites are robust’

The judge directed the Corporations to ensure their websites are robust and grievance mechanisms are put in place to enable property tax assesses to seek clarifications with regard to any aspect of the same. The judge added that if petitioners have settled amounts to be paid, they shall continue to do so in line with the newly upheld amendments.

Rejecting the objection to the slab rate proposed in property tax, the judge observed that even assuming that the fixation of the slab has been done for the first time, the policy has only sought to take into account varying economic strata within the tax base and their is nothing untoward in it.

“The impugned Government Order cannot be considered as a diktat. It does precede the council resolutions and is couched in affirmative terms, indicating that changes are strongly urged in the property tax regime. However, it advises, rather urges, that the Corporations take note of, and address the issues raised effectively, in the best interests of the State or District,” the judge observed. She observed the GO, Council Resolution and notification do make reference to the recommendations of the Central Finance Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court property tax revision
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp