Prioritise Tamils for Central jobs in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin writes to PM Modi

In his letter, Stalin said he had earlier raised the issue and submitted a memorandum to the PM.

Published: 28th December 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to prioritise Tamils in appointments to Central government offices and PSUs in TN.

In his letter, Stalin said he had earlier raised the issue and submitted a memorandum to the PM. “I am sure, you would agree that adequate opportunities to people from all regions alone can ensure better service delivery besides regional representation ... ,” he said.

“As you are aware, citizen-centric administration, the sine qua non of good governance, requires free interface with the public and only persons with familiarity in local language and culture fulfil it.”

He highlighted that TN had more human resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill set both in technical and academic areas, and they can be utilised well. Stalin said the annual report of the Staff Selection Commission for 2021-22 indicated that the number of qualified candidates from the southern region was only 4.5% of the total 28,081 candidates selected.

