Proposed industrial park in Tamil Nadu mars matrimonial prospects of Annur’s young men

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as farmers in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks are resolute that they would not give their fertile lands to establish an industrial park, parents of young men have an additional problem to worry about – finding a bride for their sons.

Routine life has been disrupted for the last four months as they are taking part in protests since hearing about the government’s announcement to acquire lands for the park. What is bothering them more is parents of girls from outside the region are reluctant to pick a groom in the villages where lands are to be acquired for the park.

SM Duraisamy of Akkaraisengapalli village, whose seven acres, out of ten, of land is earmarked for acquisition, said, “Upon knowing that our lands are marked for the project, we have been facing a social issue—no one is ready to strike a marriage alliance in the region. We are unable to find a bride for our youths. Normally, farmers would prefer to marry off their girls to youth with land and own house. But the situation has changed and parents with daughters are playing it safe.”

He cited the example of his 25-year-old relative in Kuliyur whose wedding was called off after the bride’s parents came to know that his five acres would be taken up for the project. “The bride’s family said they feared for the wellbeing of their daughter,” Duraisamy added.

P Shanmugam (name changed) of Kariyagoundanur, was lucky as elders in the village intervened and convinced the bride’s family to go ahead with the wedding. Many parents shared similar stories of anxiety in searching for a bride.

N Kalisamy of Lakkepalayam, who would lose 3.5 acres, his house and an auto loom factory, is a worried man like the hundreds of people. “I borrowed `1 crore from a bank to develop the auto loom unit. I lost sleep after knowing that my entire property would be taken up.”

Many villagers told TNIE that they have lost sleep due to the fear of losing land and that their stress level has gone up. P Duraisamy, a farmer in Lakkepalayam, said, “I built a house one year ago by taking a loan of Rs 60 lakh. The house and three acres have been marked for acquisition. My wife and I did not have BP, now we are taking tablets.”

Asked about the government’s announcement that only lands owned by companies would be acquired, the villagers laughed it off saying the lands are scattered across several villages and not available as a single land parcel.

Duraisamy said, “My seven acres too was marked as 1.5 acres owned by a company is adjacent to it. The company’s land does not have a pathway so far. Then how will the companies’ land be consolidated?” When contacted district Collector GS Sameeran said, “We are in the process of forming a committee on the issue. The concerns of farmers will be addressed by the committee.”

Jayashree Muralidharan, Managing Director of Tidco, said, “The government has already clarified that land owned by farmers will not be acquired without their consent. Also, a committee which would be formed for the purpose will study and take further course of decision.”

