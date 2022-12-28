Home States Tamil Nadu

Start-up registrations up 35 per cent in 2022 in Tamil Nadu

Govt interventions in investment, incubation and market access help better biz environment

Start-up

Express Illustration

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The start-up ecosystem in Tamil Nadu is looking good with 1,767 registered ones this year, witnessing around a 35 per cent jump. 

Most are tech companies with a focus on software as a service (SaaS), agri tech, and health tech among other areas. Registration has doubled since April 2021 after the DMK government assumed power, said Startup TN Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer Sivarajah Ramanathan. 

Speaking to TNIE, he said only 2,437 start-ups were launched between 2016 and April 2021 whereas 2,529 were registered between May 2021 to December 26, 2022, alone, taking the total number of startups in TN to 4,966. Government interventions in investment, incubation, acceleration and market access helped make this happen, he said.

Start-up concentrations
According to Startup TN, 65 per cnet of registered start-ups are based in Chennai and 15% in Coimbatore. Sivarajah Ramanathan said there were plans to establish more regional hubs in tier-II cities and smaller towns with potential such as Hosur. 

It currently had four hubs—Chennai, Erode, Tirunelveli and Madurai. These hubs would create ecosystems for start-ups, he said. “We are opening Startup TN circles across TN in smaller towns like Mettupalayam through volunteers creating an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth.”

He said the state government would establish a programme called Tamil Angels, connecting individual Angels investors around the globe, especially the Tamil diaspora, and the Tanfund scheme wherein budding entrepreneurs would be connected with venture capitalists. 

Amid the funding winter, 60 companies that received Tanseed grants from the state government have further raised around Rs 250 crore from venture capitalists in 2022, with start-ups raising over Rs 100 crore. The state government is expected to provide a Tanseed grant to 100 more companies and provide a Rs 30 crore grant under TN SC/ST Startup Fund by March 2023.

Tamil Nadu has been placed under ‘Leader - category A’, grouped with eight other states. It ranks third in the five categories of start-ups in 2021. Tamil Nadu eyes a spot in the ‘Best Performer’ category in the next two years.

UPWARD TREND

SKYVIEW OF THE DIFFERENT SCHEMES INTRODUCED AND PROPOSED BY TN GOVT

Upcoming schemes under Startup TN in 2023

Tamil Angels: connecting start-ups with individual Angels investors; expected to be launched on Jan 9

Tanfund: Connecting budding entrepreneurs with venture capitalists; expected to be launched on Feb 17

Schemes with potential for start-ups
Green climate funds: Cleantech and sustainability-related start-ups can tap into this

Upcoming initiatives for start-ups
Mentor TN: An online start-up mentorship portal to connect entrepreneurs with the right mentors. Sector-specific community engagement and stakeholder meet across 30 verticals such as electric vehicles, web3 among others

Schemes under Startup TN in 2022
Grant of Rs 10 Lakh under Tanseed 
TN SC/ST start-up fund focusing on social inclusion projects

Number of firms

4,966 Total number of start-ups registered since 2016

1,767 Start-ups registered in 2022

Source: StatupTN

*Data till December 26

