Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Assess testing requirement for 6 months, DME to deans

Dr Shanthimalar added that patients and people visiting hospitals should be screened with thermal scanners and fingertip pulse oximeters.

Published: 28th December 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid-19, Corona test, Corona

For representational purposes (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Directorate of Medical Education instructed deans of government medical colleges across the state to assess Covid-19 testing requirement for the next six months, and inform the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for procurement of testing kits.

In a letter to the deans on Tuesday, director Dr Shanthimalar stressed the need to increase RT-PCR testing capacity. 

Dr Shanthimalar added that patients and people visiting hospitals should be screened with thermal scanners and fingertip pulse oximeters. She told hospitals to inform TNMSC about the requirement of disposable circuits, ventilators, masks, nebuliser kits, PPE kits, masks and Covid-specific medicine. 

Administrations were instructed to monitor daily consumption patterns and stock of liquid oxygen. The same must be uploaded on the TNMSC portal. “Another mock drill of pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants must be conducted before 31 December,” the letter added.

She asked hospitals to ensure the availability of oxygen concentrators in case of emergencies. The DME advised healthcare workers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Medical Education Covid-19 testing requirement TNMSC Dr Shanthimalar
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp