Tamil Nadu: Assess testing requirement for 6 months, DME to deans

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education instructed deans of government medical colleges across the state to assess Covid-19 testing requirement for the next six months, and inform the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for procurement of testing kits.

In a letter to the deans on Tuesday, director Dr Shanthimalar stressed the need to increase RT-PCR testing capacity.

Dr Shanthimalar added that patients and people visiting hospitals should be screened with thermal scanners and fingertip pulse oximeters. She told hospitals to inform TNMSC about the requirement of disposable circuits, ventilators, masks, nebuliser kits, PPE kits, masks and Covid-specific medicine.

Administrations were instructed to monitor daily consumption patterns and stock of liquid oxygen. The same must be uploaded on the TNMSC portal. “Another mock drill of pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants must be conducted before 31 December,” the letter added.

She asked hospitals to ensure the availability of oxygen concentrators in case of emergencies. The DME advised healthcare workers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

