Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Jagriti Amrit Yatra reaches Kanniyakumari

Jagriti Amrit Yatra 2022, a nationwide train journey that started from Mumbai reached Kanniyakumari on Monday evening.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jagriti Amrit Yatra

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Jagriti Amrit Yatra 2022, a nationwide train journey that started from Mumbai reached Kanniyakumari on Monday evening. The special edition of the yatra, which involves around 500 entrepreneurs, has been hosted as part of India entering its 75th year of independence also known as the Amrit Kaal.

The Jagriti Yatra celebrated the spirit of Udyamita (entrepreneurship) and nation-building through the train journey.

The entrepreneurs participating in the 15-day yatra that began on December 24, will get an opportunity to explore small towns and districts across the nation and get a glimpse into the places in 'Middle India'. At the core of the yatra is the belief that entrepreneurial energy in 'Middle India' has to be mobilised for the revival and growth of the country.

The programme has been running for 14 years and has created an alumni network of 6,000 young leaders, with 40 per cent women participants and a 28% rate of enterprise creation, catalysing economic momentum in their region.

The entrepreneurs or the yatris, after their usual morning routine, visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra on their Kanniyakumari leg of the nationwide journey. At the Kendra, the yatris were addressed by the Founder of Zoho Corp Sridhar Vembu, and the All India Vice President of the Vivekananda Kendra Nivedita Bhide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagriti Amrit Yatra 2022
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp