Tamil Nadu: Jagriti Amrit Yatra reaches Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Jagriti Amrit Yatra 2022, a nationwide train journey that started from Mumbai reached Kanniyakumari on Monday evening. The special edition of the yatra, which involves around 500 entrepreneurs, has been hosted as part of India entering its 75th year of independence also known as the Amrit Kaal.

The Jagriti Yatra celebrated the spirit of Udyamita (entrepreneurship) and nation-building through the train journey.

The entrepreneurs participating in the 15-day yatra that began on December 24, will get an opportunity to explore small towns and districts across the nation and get a glimpse into the places in 'Middle India'. At the core of the yatra is the belief that entrepreneurial energy in 'Middle India' has to be mobilised for the revival and growth of the country.

The programme has been running for 14 years and has created an alumni network of 6,000 young leaders, with 40 per cent women participants and a 28% rate of enterprise creation, catalysing economic momentum in their region.



The entrepreneurs or the yatris, after their usual morning routine, visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra on their Kanniyakumari leg of the nationwide journey. At the Kendra, the yatris were addressed by the Founder of Zoho Corp Sridhar Vembu, and the All India Vice President of the Vivekananda Kendra Nivedita Bhide.

