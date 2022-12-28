Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Son of Ariyalur man part of country’s freedom struggle seeks government help for a house

Deenadayalan (67), who points out his late father Ramasamy to have been part of the country’s Independence movement, resides in a rented house at Sendurai in the district.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Deenadayalan

Deenadayalan

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A man here whose late father participated in the country’s freedom struggle and is said to have even been jailed abroad for it has urged the State government to allocate him a house or a parcel of land at least on compassionate grounds.

Deenadayalan (67), who points out his late father Ramasamy to have been part of the country’s Independence movement, resides in a rented house at Sendurai in the district. “In 1942, Ramasamy sold two of his houses to join the freedom struggle and took the money and handed it over to Subhas Chandra Bose. He then joined the Indian National Army. During the war against the British, he was jailed abroad,”

Deenadayalan said. After Ramasamy passed away in 1978 due to ill health, his wife Jaggubhai was granted a pension by the State government. Struggling to make ends meet with it, Deenadayalan said he and his mother submitted several petitions with the District Collectorate, the RDO and the chief minister’s special cell seeking free housing patta but in vain. Jaggubhai passed away in February 2018.

Having submitted another petition for free patta with the Collectorate on December 26, Deenadayalan said, "With the pension, I can only pay my house rent. I was able to meet my needs, including food, while working as a painter. I, however, now have a spinal cord problem due to which I’m not able to work properly. As a result, I do not have enough income to meet my daily needs."

"My parents sought for a free patta but their pleas fell on deaf ears. I did not get married so that I could support and take care of my mother. I am now struggling alone. If the government grants a free patta or a unit in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, it will help me," he added. When contacted, Udayarpalayam RDO S Parimalam expressed ignorance on Deenadayalan’s request and promised action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deenadayalan freedom fighters
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp