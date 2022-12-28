Home States Tamil Nadu

TNHB to join hands with private builders in Tamil Nadu

Published: 28th December 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

 Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy said the department is planning to construct houses through a joint venture with private developers at 12 places in the state.

After a consultation meeting with flat owners of Singanallur Housing Unit on Tuesday, the minister said the department will be rolling out the joint venture model in the construction of 960 flats in Coimbatore for the first time in the state.

“As flats constructed 35 years ago have got damaged, the occupants urged the state government to build new houses for them, and the state government has implemented the model after amending the rule,” he said in the meeting at Singanallur.

Addressing the media, the minister said the construction of the new building would be made under Mivan technology (a fast-paced construction by use of aluminium form works) within a time frame of two years.

He assured that the quality of the structure will be given primary importance and it would have lasted a minimum of 80 years. “With the current space in the housing unit, the developer will build houses and in return, they would get some flats for sale,” he said, adding similar requests were raised by TNHB societies in other places too and six of the plans are in the final discussion stage.

Minister for electricity V Senthil Balaji also attended the meeting.

Comments

