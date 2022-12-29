Home States Tamil Nadu

46-year-old man trampled to death in Mavanallah

The deceased, identified as Maathan, was returning home after buying groceries from Masinagudi on Tuesday evening, when the elephant, which was grazing near the road, attacked him.

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: A 46-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Sogapatti village near Mavanallah in Nilgiris district on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Maathan, was returning home after buying groceries from Masinagudi on Tuesday evening, when the elephant, which was grazing near the road, attacked him. Locals heard his shouts for help along with the trumpeting sound, following which locals rescued him and took him to Masinagudi primary health centre, but he died. His body was sent to Udhagamandalam government hospital for autopsy.

The forest department team, led by Singara forest range officer S John Peter, handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 as part of compensation and will hand over the remaining compensation of `4.5 lakh, once his death certificate is submitted.

Responding to allegations that the same elephant had killed another person in the locality, Peter said that it was untrue. “A forest department team chased away the elephant after the incident and it is being monitored. We have instructed the people to avoid walking in dark due to the frequent elephant movement in the locality,” he further said.

