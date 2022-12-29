5G infra: TN plans to amend telecom policy

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is planning to build infrastructure for 5G network across TN by making a provision for “small cells”, a critical component of 5G networks, in the state telecom infrastructure policy 2022. These small cells will be installed on street infrastructure in urban areas to create coverage.

According to sources, this was discussed during the recent Second State Broadband Committee (SBC) meeting, chaired by the chief secretary.

5G technology needs Low Power Base Stations (LPBTS) with 5G radios, often called “small cells”. These small cells operate on higher frequency spectrum bands in a range that necessitates denser network deployments to support large traffic volumes per unit area. The number of small cells will, therefore, be huge compared with 4G base station towers.

These small cells have limited coverage of tens/hundreds of metres and are mostly marked by short ranges. Given the need for network densification, these small cells will be installed on street furniture such as poles, street lights, traffic lights, bus stop shelter, advertisement hoardings and billboards, due to their low weight and small size.

As such, there is a need to introduce street infrastructure and small cells in 5G to facilitate a standard approach for the proliferation of Dense Small Cell Infrastructure in India so as to unlock the potential of existing national assets like street furniture.

It is learnt that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already issued amendment notification to Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016, and action has to be taken to incorporate necessary amendments in the Tamil nadu Telecom Infrastructure Policy, 2022.

As per DoT amended rules, provisions for submitting application for small cell and use of street infrastructure would be enabled on the Right of Way portal. It is learnt that the state is studying the feasibility and will come out with revised state RoW policy.

Sources said a GIS-based Master Plan is being prepared under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that maps the alignment of utility poles. This will facilitate the location for installation of small cells. It is learnt that there is also a suggestion to amend building bylaws in TN and have a mandatory provision for telecom infrastructure in buildings.

CHENNAI: The state government is planning to build infrastructure for 5G network across TN by making a provision for “small cells”, a critical component of 5G networks, in the state telecom infrastructure policy 2022. These small cells will be installed on street infrastructure in urban areas to create coverage. According to sources, this was discussed during the recent Second State Broadband Committee (SBC) meeting, chaired by the chief secretary. 5G technology needs Low Power Base Stations (LPBTS) with 5G radios, often called “small cells”. These small cells operate on higher frequency spectrum bands in a range that necessitates denser network deployments to support large traffic volumes per unit area. The number of small cells will, therefore, be huge compared with 4G base station towers. These small cells have limited coverage of tens/hundreds of metres and are mostly marked by short ranges. Given the need for network densification, these small cells will be installed on street furniture such as poles, street lights, traffic lights, bus stop shelter, advertisement hoardings and billboards, due to their low weight and small size. As such, there is a need to introduce street infrastructure and small cells in 5G to facilitate a standard approach for the proliferation of Dense Small Cell Infrastructure in India so as to unlock the potential of existing national assets like street furniture. It is learnt that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already issued amendment notification to Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016, and action has to be taken to incorporate necessary amendments in the Tamil nadu Telecom Infrastructure Policy, 2022. As per DoT amended rules, provisions for submitting application for small cell and use of street infrastructure would be enabled on the Right of Way portal. It is learnt that the state is studying the feasibility and will come out with revised state RoW policy. Sources said a GIS-based Master Plan is being prepared under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that maps the alignment of utility poles. This will facilitate the location for installation of small cells. It is learnt that there is also a suggestion to amend building bylaws in TN and have a mandatory provision for telecom infrastructure in buildings.