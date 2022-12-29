Chola-era idol seized from house in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A team from the Idol Wing CID seized a five-foot-tall metal idol, said to be from the later Chola period, from a house at Swamimalai in the district.

Sources said, following information on a person concealing and trying to peddle idols from his residence, a team, including inspectors Kavitha and Balachander and SSI Ramalingam, approached a court in Kumbakonam for a search warrant. After receiving it, the team searched Saravanan’s house on December 24 to discover a metal idol of Goddess Sivakami that was 165 cm high and 45 cm in width concealed in a corner.

