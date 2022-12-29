Home States Tamil Nadu

Chola-era idol seized from house in Thanjavur

A team from the Idol Wing CID seized a five-foot-tall metal idol, said to be from the later Chola period, from a house at Swamimalai in the district. 

Published: 29th December 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  A team from the Idol Wing CID seized a five-foot-tall metal idol, said to be from the later Chola period, from a house at Swamimalai in the district. 

Sources said, following information on a person concealing and trying to peddle idols from his residence, a team, including inspectors Kavitha and Balachander and SSI Ramalingam, approached a court in Kumbakonam for a search warrant. After receiving it, the team searched Saravanan’s house on December 24 to discover a metal idol of Goddess Sivakami that was 165 cm high and 45 cm in width concealed in a corner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp