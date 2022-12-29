Home States Tamil Nadu

Corporation council meeting held in Madurai

Concerns about damaged roads and irrigation facilities to Theppakulam were raised during the corporation council meeting on Wednesday.

Published: 29th December 2022

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Concerns about damaged roads and irrigation facilities to Theppakulam were raised during the corporation council meeting on Wednesday. Though the mobile usage ban was enforced, many members flouted it. Mayor V Indirani inaugurated the last council meeting of the year after listing out various development works in the city. Various schemes such as road construction, the appointment of primary and high school teachers on a temporary basis, and the appointment of sanitation workers for the school on a temporary basis were approved.

M Boominathan, Madurai South MLA, took part in the meeting. He raised various civic issues, including the construction of Munichalai to Nellupettai road which is heavily damaged over the years. Action should be taken for maintaining the canal at Kuruvithurai, he added.

During the question session, councillors and zonal chairpersons sought the relaying of damaged roads in several areas and allotting additional workers to prevent staff shortage, and purchasing of super suction machine for addressing UGD blockage issues. AIADMK councillors urged the council to name the Tamukkam ground after Rani Mangammal. Though almost 30 councillors were allowed to speak during the question session, many alleged that they were not allowed to talk.

