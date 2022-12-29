Ensure victory in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in TN, Puducherry: Stalin to DMK cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday exhorted the office-bearers of 23 wings of the party to ensure victory in all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources said DMK deputy general secretaries A Raja, I Periyasamy and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi have been tasked with overseeing the functioning of the 23 wings.

According to sources, Stalin told the office-bearers to begin election preparations and counter the disinformation campaign of the BJP and the AIADMK. Stalin, in a tweet, directed the party apparatus to protect TN from reactionary forces that were attempting to establish themselves in TN by exploiting caste and religious inequalities. The functionaries and cadre should take the achievements of the Dravidian-model government and its welfare schemes to the people.

The DMK president also underscored the importance of strengthening booth committees on a war-footing and bolster social media activities to counter allegations against the incumbent government. DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, treasurer TR Baalu, youth-wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and headquarters office-bearers attended the meeting.

Later, responding to the charge of BJP national president JP Nadda that DMK was functioning for a single family, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said: “I say the BJP is a party functioning as a broker for the two rich men in Gujarat and to hand over public sector undertakings to them; let Nadda respond to this view.” Asked whether there was any discussion on the Lok Sabha elections, Elangovan said the DMK’s task went beyond elections. “With the arrival of the BJP, the DMK has responsibilities like protecting Tamils.”

