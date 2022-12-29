Madras HC suggests special bench to deal with cases related to children

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stressing on the need for putting in place best practices for dealing with cases related to children, a division bench of Madras HC recently suggested setting up a special bench. The request was made to the acting chief justice by a bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and N Anand Venkatesh, during the course of hearing a habeas corpus petition related to a schoolboy tying nuptial knot (thaali) on a girl at a bus stop.

Noting that the case required continuous monitoring and directions to be issued from time to time, the bench further directed the registry to place the matter before the Acting CJ for constituting a special bench with Justice Anand Venkatesh as a member as Justice Prakash is set to retire.

The bench also said after taking up implementation of POCSO and JJ Acts for monitoring, it would pay attention to Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. Recording the submissions made by AAG, the judges ordered the matter related to the Cuddalore children be left to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further hearing and taking it to its “logical conclusion”.

