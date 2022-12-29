Menstruating women freed from regressive custom

By Express News Service

For years, menstruating women and girls of Agaram village in Perambalur’s Veppanthattai were isolated in a dilapidated building. The villagers believed that menstruating women must stay away from their families or they would incur the wrath of gods. The doorless structure that housed the women had no facility, including water supply and toilets. Mosquitoes, snakes, and squalid conditions added to the women’s hardship. TNIE published an article about this on October 10, 2022, and, subsequently, Collector P Sri Venkada Priya ordered officials concerned to address the issue. Accordingly, officials of child development services, social welfare, health, rural and revenue departments visited the village. On October 18, 2022, the collector visited the village and urged the residents to abandon the practice, and they obliged. She also promised them all basic facilities in the village.