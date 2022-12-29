Tirunelveli councillors oppose resolution for increasing drinking water charges

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A resolution to hike drinking water charges and the deposit amount for water connections was put on hold after the majority of corporation councillors opposed it during the council meeting held at the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday.



Mayor PM Saravanan presided over the meeting in the presence of corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy and deputy mayor KR Raju. CPM functionaries led by party district secretary Sriram also staged a protest at the office against the resolution. Later, the administration released a statement noting that the resolution to hike drinking water charges and the deposit amount for water connections will be passed after conducting a public hearing.



"Veinthankulam new bus stand in Tirunelveli was reconstructed at an outlay of `15.51 crore under the smart city scheme. The corporation will soon construct a restroom for the travellers, especially for women and elderly persons, at the bus stand," the statement added. The council also passed resolutions to thank Chief Minister M K Stalin for announcing the distribution of Pongal gifts for ration-card holders, inducting Udhayanidhi Stalin in the state cabinet, launching the Namma School scheme and increasing pension amount for persons with disability.

TIRUNELVELI: A resolution to hike drinking water charges and the deposit amount for water connections was put on hold after the majority of corporation councillors opposed it during the council meeting held at the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday. Mayor PM Saravanan presided over the meeting in the presence of corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy and deputy mayor KR Raju. CPM functionaries led by party district secretary Sriram also staged a protest at the office against the resolution. Later, the administration released a statement noting that the resolution to hike drinking water charges and the deposit amount for water connections will be passed after conducting a public hearing. "Veinthankulam new bus stand in Tirunelveli was reconstructed at an outlay of `15.51 crore under the smart city scheme. The corporation will soon construct a restroom for the travellers, especially for women and elderly persons, at the bus stand," the statement added. The council also passed resolutions to thank Chief Minister M K Stalin for announcing the distribution of Pongal gifts for ration-card holders, inducting Udhayanidhi Stalin in the state cabinet, launching the Namma School scheme and increasing pension amount for persons with disability.