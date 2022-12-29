Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli councillors oppose resolution for increasing drinking water charges

Mayor PM Saravanan presided over the meeting in the presence of corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy and deputy mayor KR Raju.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A resolution to hike drinking water charges and the deposit amount for water connections was put on hold after the majority of corporation councillors opposed it during the council meeting held at the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday.

Mayor PM Saravanan presided over the meeting in the presence of corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy and deputy mayor KR Raju. CPM functionaries led by party district secretary Sriram also staged a protest at the office against the resolution. Later, the administration released a statement noting that the resolution to hike drinking water charges and the deposit amount for water connections will be passed after conducting a public hearing.

"Veinthankulam new bus stand in Tirunelveli was reconstructed at an outlay of `15.51 crore under the smart city scheme. The corporation will soon construct a restroom for the travellers, especially for women and elderly persons, at the bus stand," the statement added. The council also passed resolutions to thank Chief Minister M K Stalin for announcing the distribution of Pongal gifts for ration-card holders, inducting Udhayanidhi Stalin in the state cabinet, launching the Namma School scheme and increasing pension amount for persons with disability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli drinking water
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp