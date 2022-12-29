Home States Tamil Nadu

One nation, one poll: EPS’ views sought 

The letter dated December 23 from Ritu Raj Awasthi, chairman of LCA, to Palaniswami addressed him as the general secretary of the AIADMK.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Law Commission of India (LCI) has sought suggestions from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (by addressing him as general secretary of the AIADMK) on holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and legislatures. Palaniswami is now the interim general secretary of the AIADMK. 

The letter dated December 23 from Ritu Raj Awasthi, chairman of LCA, to Palaniswami addressed him as the general secretary of the AIADMK. Earlier this month, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi invited Palaniswami to the G20 Summit preparatory meeting by addressing him as the interim general secretary. It was seen as a recognition of his party position by the Centre.

O Panneerselvam objected to this, saying he continued to be the validly elected head (coordinator) of the AIADMK. Recently, the Election Commission of India accepted the accounts and audit reports submitted by Palaniswami in his capacity as interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

