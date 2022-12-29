PMEGP can reinvigorate traditional business: Expert

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) helps reinvigorate traditional businesses with the assistance of subsidised loans, said the assistant director of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), TV Anbu Chelian on Wednesday. He was addressing a district-level awareness camp with the Mother Social Service Trust at Visuvasapuram in Kommadikottai near Sathankulam.



Addressing nearly 120 entrepreneurs at the event, Chelian said the Union government's KVIC has been distributing business loans to people of artisanal and other traditional and local businesses. “Under the PMEGP scheme, the KVIC provides a maximum of Rs 50 lakh for production-based industries and Rs 20 lakh for service-based industries with a subsidy to the extent of 35%. For entrepreneurs whose projects are worth less than Rs 10 lakh, there is no age limit or qualification for enrolment to avail of loans. This will especially benefit dairy farms, poultry farms, the salt industry, palm product manufacturers, and handicraft artisans,” he added.



District Industries Centre (DIC) Assistant Director G Akila explained the beneficiary selection process, required documents, methods to plan approval, entrepreneurship training, beneficiary share, approaching the bank, and subsidy details at the awareness camp.



MSME Assistant Director G Jerina Bubby, KVIC Assistant Director S Senthil Kumar, Mother Social Service Trust Director SJ Kennedy, Lead Trust Director S Banumathi, and Survey and Statistics Inspector R Petchiappan were also presented. Over 120 entrepreneurs participated in the event.

THOOTHUKUDI: The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) helps reinvigorate traditional businesses with the assistance of subsidised loans, said the assistant director of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), TV Anbu Chelian on Wednesday. He was addressing a district-level awareness camp with the Mother Social Service Trust at Visuvasapuram in Kommadikottai near Sathankulam. Addressing nearly 120 entrepreneurs at the event, Chelian said the Union government's KVIC has been distributing business loans to people of artisanal and other traditional and local businesses. “Under the PMEGP scheme, the KVIC provides a maximum of Rs 50 lakh for production-based industries and Rs 20 lakh for service-based industries with a subsidy to the extent of 35%. For entrepreneurs whose projects are worth less than Rs 10 lakh, there is no age limit or qualification for enrolment to avail of loans. This will especially benefit dairy farms, poultry farms, the salt industry, palm product manufacturers, and handicraft artisans,” he added. District Industries Centre (DIC) Assistant Director G Akila explained the beneficiary selection process, required documents, methods to plan approval, entrepreneurship training, beneficiary share, approaching the bank, and subsidy details at the awareness camp. MSME Assistant Director G Jerina Bubby, KVIC Assistant Director S Senthil Kumar, Mother Social Service Trust Director SJ Kennedy, Lead Trust Director S Banumathi, and Survey and Statistics Inspector R Petchiappan were also presented. Over 120 entrepreneurs participated in the event.