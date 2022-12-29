SFI activists condemn slip test in schools

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) has condemned the Chief Education Officer (CEO) who issued a circular to conduct slip tests for the students of class 10 and 12 of government and government-aided schools in the district during the half-yearly examination holidays, defying government order.



According to sources, "CEO Balathandayuthapani, on December 23, issued the circular to all the headmasters of government and the aided higher secondary schools in Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur and Thoothukudi districts, to conduct slip tests, a kind of preparatory test, for students appearing for public examinations. He also added that parents of students who fail to attend the test will be summoned. The circular was attached with a timetable of slip tests scheduled from December 26 to 30. Following this, many schools had begun conducting the tests as per this timetable."



The SFI activists, however, pointed out that Balathandayuthapani had defied the School Education Department's instruction on December 23, which requested all schools to not conduct any special classes at schools during holidays other than giving assignments during holidays and to reopen schools for classes 6 and above only by January 2.



SFI district secretary Karthick told TNIE that the schools are conducting slip tests, in order to achieve 100% results. They blatantly ignore the psychological impact these tests could have on the students, he added.



In response, Balathandayuthapani said he had issued another notification on December 26, cancelling the special classes for classes 10 and 12 and instructing students to write the slip test at their homes in the presence of their parents and to bring the answer sheets on January 2, he said. "Under my administration, the performance of government schools in Thoothukudi has scaled up to second place in the state, and all the stakeholders are working to improve it further this year," the official added.



"Even though the CEO had cancelled the special classes, many schools in the district still continue it. The school education department has failed to honour the government orders in this regard", added Karthick while strongly condemning the education department's measures.

