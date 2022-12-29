SFI activists condemn slip test in schools

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) has condemned the Chief Education Officer (CEO) who issued a circular to conduct slip tests for the students of class 10 and 12 of government and government-aided schools in the district during the half-yearly examination holidays, defying government order.
According to sources, "CEO Balathandayuthapani, on December 23, issued the circular to all the headmasters of government and the aided higher secondary schools in Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur and Thoothukudi districts, to conduct slip tests, a kind of preparatory test, for students appearing for public examinations. He also added that parents of students who fail to attend the test will be summoned. The circular was attached with a timetable of slip tests scheduled from December 26 to 30. Following this, many schools had begun conducting the tests as per this timetable."
The SFI activists, however, pointed out that Balathandayuthapani had defied the School Education Department's instruction on December 23, which requested all schools to not conduct any special classes at schools during holidays other than giving assignments during holidays and to reopen schools for classes 6 and above only by January 2.
SFI district secretary Karthick told TNIE that the schools are conducting slip tests, in order to achieve 100% results. They blatantly ignore the psychological impact these tests could have on the students, he added.
In response, Balathandayuthapani said he had issued another notification on December 26, cancelling the special classes for classes 10 and 12 and instructing students to write the slip test at their homes in the presence of their parents and to bring the answer sheets on January 2, he said. "Under my administration, the performance of government schools in Thoothukudi has scaled up to second place in the state, and all the stakeholders are working to improve it further this year," the official added.
"Even though the CEO had cancelled the special classes, many schools in the district still continue it. The school education department has failed to honour the government orders in this regard", added Karthick while strongly condemning the education department's measures.
THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) has condemned the Chief Education Officer (CEO) who issued a circular to conduct slip tests for the students of class 10 and 12 of government and government-aided schools in the district during the half-yearly examination holidays, defying government order.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Four militants travelling to Kashmir in truck killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu
Russian invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare
Reggae artist and Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31
Kerala man slits throat of 17-year-old lover, arrested
Mother-daughter duo from China test Covid positive in TN
'Highly motivated' Nadal ready for Djokovic challenge in Australia