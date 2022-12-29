Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, street signage in Tiruchy to display garbage collection time

After assessing the response of the residents, we would consider implementing it across the city," he said. Residents have urged the corporation to implement these steps at the earliest.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers collecting waste at Subramaniapuram in Tiruchy on Wednesday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation has come up with a new proposal for improving the efficiency of garbage collection in the city - by displaying the garbage collection time for each street as well as the contact number of the conservancy worker assigned to the particular street.

The lack of a specific time for garbage collection has caused a lot of confusion in the city's solid waste management, because of which residents often place garbage beside roads or dump them in public places. Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said the move would be implemented on a trial basis.

"Initially, we would put the garbage collection time and the sanitation worker's contact number in one or two streets. After assessing the response of the residents, we would consider implementing it across the city," he said. Residents have urged the corporation to implement these steps at the earliest.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said that they are planning to implement the decision within two or three months. "Two streets will be chosen for the initiative in the first or second week of January. After assessing the response for three or four weeks, we'll consider implementing it in all the streets.

The main objective of the project is to help the residents get an idea of what time they can expect their garbage to be picked up. We've planned to display the contact number of the garbage collector so that if a conservancy worker fails to visit an area at the scheduled time, residents can contact them," a senior officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy waste management
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp