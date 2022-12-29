Soon, street signage in Tiruchy to display garbage collection time

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation has come up with a new proposal for improving the efficiency of garbage collection in the city - by displaying the garbage collection time for each street as well as the contact number of the conservancy worker assigned to the particular street.

The lack of a specific time for garbage collection has caused a lot of confusion in the city's solid waste management, because of which residents often place garbage beside roads or dump them in public places. Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said the move would be implemented on a trial basis.

"Initially, we would put the garbage collection time and the sanitation worker's contact number in one or two streets. After assessing the response of the residents, we would consider implementing it across the city," he said. Residents have urged the corporation to implement these steps at the earliest.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said that they are planning to implement the decision within two or three months. "Two streets will be chosen for the initiative in the first or second week of January. After assessing the response for three or four weeks, we'll consider implementing it in all the streets.

The main objective of the project is to help the residents get an idea of what time they can expect their garbage to be picked up. We've planned to display the contact number of the garbage collector so that if a conservancy worker fails to visit an area at the scheduled time, residents can contact them," a senior officer said.

TIRUCHY: The city corporation has come up with a new proposal for improving the efficiency of garbage collection in the city - by displaying the garbage collection time for each street as well as the contact number of the conservancy worker assigned to the particular street. The lack of a specific time for garbage collection has caused a lot of confusion in the city's solid waste management, because of which residents often place garbage beside roads or dump them in public places. Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said the move would be implemented on a trial basis. "Initially, we would put the garbage collection time and the sanitation worker's contact number in one or two streets. After assessing the response of the residents, we would consider implementing it across the city," he said. Residents have urged the corporation to implement these steps at the earliest. Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said that they are planning to implement the decision within two or three months. "Two streets will be chosen for the initiative in the first or second week of January. After assessing the response for three or four weeks, we'll consider implementing it in all the streets. The main objective of the project is to help the residents get an idea of what time they can expect their garbage to be picked up. We've planned to display the contact number of the garbage collector so that if a conservancy worker fails to visit an area at the scheduled time, residents can contact them," a senior officer said.