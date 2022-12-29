Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Teachers Recruitment Board to fill 15K teaching posts in schools, colleges

The number of vacancies for posts of teachers in government and government-aided schools for classes between I and VIII (TET I & II papers), however, will be announced in December, 2023.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will fill 15,149 teaching posts in schools, colleges, and polytechnic institutions for the year 2023.

According to the planner released on Wednesday, TRB will conduct exams to fill posts for assistant professors in government arts and science colleges and colleges of education, block educational officer, secondary grade teachers (SGT), BT assistants (graduate teachers), lecturers in government polytechnic colleges, assistant professors in government engineering colleges, assistant professors in government law colleges, post graduate assistants, and the state Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2023 Paper - I & II.

The number of vacancies for posts of teachers in government and government-aided schools for classes between I and VIII (TET I & II papers), however, will be announced in December, 2023. Exams will be conducted in March 2024, added the planner. Notification for filling 6,553 secondary grade teachers’ posts will be issued in March, 2023, and exams will be conducted in May. Of the total, 6,304 posts are earmarked for Tamil language teachers. About 133 posts are to be filled for Telugu, followed by Urdu (113), and Kannada (3) language.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp