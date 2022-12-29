TN Teachers Recruitment Board to fill 15K teaching posts in schools, colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will fill 15,149 teaching posts in schools, colleges, and polytechnic institutions for the year 2023.

According to the planner released on Wednesday, TRB will conduct exams to fill posts for assistant professors in government arts and science colleges and colleges of education, block educational officer, secondary grade teachers (SGT), BT assistants (graduate teachers), lecturers in government polytechnic colleges, assistant professors in government engineering colleges, assistant professors in government law colleges, post graduate assistants, and the state Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2023 Paper - I & II.

The number of vacancies for posts of teachers in government and government-aided schools for classes between I and VIII (TET I & II papers), however, will be announced in December, 2023. Exams will be conducted in March 2024, added the planner. Notification for filling 6,553 secondary grade teachers’ posts will be issued in March, 2023, and exams will be conducted in May. Of the total, 6,304 posts are earmarked for Tamil language teachers. About 133 posts are to be filled for Telugu, followed by Urdu (113), and Kannada (3) language.

