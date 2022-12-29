Home States Tamil Nadu

Will take steps to reinstate Tiruchendur DEO office: Anbil Mahesh

The petition read that the DEO office was established only in 2018. However, it was removed within four years in 2022.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

TN Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre urged Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to reinstate the Tiruchendur education district office, which was removed through a government order recently. The VCK cadre led by Viduthalai Chezhian met the minister who was visiting the Tiruchendur Murugan temple on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum regarding the reinstatement of the Tiruchendur DEO office.

The petition read that the DEO office was established only in 2018. However, it was removed within four years in 2022. “The removal of the district education office affected many teachers, non-teaching staff and students of government and aided schools, who now have to travel to Thoothukudi, located far away,” the petitioners said.  

Later, Anbil Mahesh told the press that the Tiruchendur MLA and Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan had also insisted on the reinstatement of the office. The department will inquire and take steps to reinstate it, he added.

