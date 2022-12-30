Home States Tamil Nadu

24-year-old man dies after losing money to rummy

Though he earned some money in the initial days, he eventually lost all his money, including his mother's and grandmother's savings.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Kallimanthai police recovered the body of the 24-year-old man from a well near his home in Kuthampatti village on Thursday after he allegedly died by suicide on December 22.  

According to sources, the deceased, identified as S Arun Kumar, was a B.Com graduate who had been residing with his mother Vijayalakshmi, and grandmother, after his father married another woman. "After graduating from college, he had been working at a private company in Bengaluru while his mother and grandmother worked as daily labourers.

However, last year he had to leave his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead started playing rummy and engaging with it as a full-time job despite his mother's and grandmother's warnings. Though he earned some money in the initial days, he eventually lost all his money, including his mother's and grandmother's savings.

He started borrowing money from others and continued to play the game, which worsened the situation. He took the extreme step when he couldn't cope with the financial burden and the mental stress it created. Following this, his mother lodged a complaint with the Kallimanthai police on December 27," sources added. The youth's body was found in the village well on Thursday.

The body was sent to the government hospital in Ottanchathiram for postmortem. The police registered a case and an inquiry is on. Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at the Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050.

