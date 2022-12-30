AIADMK ex-minister booked for damaging private tea estate in Nilgiris

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nilgiris police booked a case against former AIADMK minister Budhichandran on Wednesday for criminal intimidation and trespassing into a private estate.

The complainant S Raju from Manjoor, a former accountant of the Nilgiris Marketing Co-operative society, claims he owns 15.82 cents of tea estate and D Bheeman who is also from Manjoor, approached him in October 2022 stating Budhichandran wanted to buy it. But he refused following which Bheeman allegedly threatened to destroy the plantation.

Raju approached Manjoor police on December 18 and complained about the issue. Police summoned Raju and Budhichandran for inquiry and the issue was resolved. On December 21, an earth-mover was allegedly used to uproot the tea plants on Raju’s estate. Based on his complaint, the police booked Budhichandran under various sections of IPC. Further investigation is on.

