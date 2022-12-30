Answer to criticism is performance: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Commenting on criticism of his son Udhayanidhi being made a minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said such criticism had also emerged when the actor-producer became MLA but Udhayanidhi had responded through his service to the people of his constituency.

“I hope he responds to the new criticism in the same way, through activities of his department. When I was deputy CM, I administered the department handling women self-help groups, which is now with Udhayanidhi. He should travel to all districts and ensure the effective functioning of SHGs,” Stalin added.

The CM was speaking at a government event in Tiruchy after distributing bank credit linkages worth Rs 2,548 crore to 42,081 women SHGs. Stalin said the state government is committed to ensuring financial self-reliance of women, including those who live in remote places.

During the event, 5,635 projects completed at a cost of Rs 238.41 crore were inaugurated and works for 5,951 new projects worth Rs 308.29 were launched. The CM praised K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for the arrangements made for the event and commended their performance as ministers.

Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, said SHG members, nurses, and health inspectors, working for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, would receive a monthly incentive of Rs 1000 in addition to their salary. “ASHA workers involved in the scheme will get an incentive of Rs 500.”

TIRUCHY: Commenting on criticism of his son Udhayanidhi being made a minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said such criticism had also emerged when the actor-producer became MLA but Udhayanidhi had responded through his service to the people of his constituency. “I hope he responds to the new criticism in the same way, through activities of his department. When I was deputy CM, I administered the department handling women self-help groups, which is now with Udhayanidhi. He should travel to all districts and ensure the effective functioning of SHGs,” Stalin added. The CM was speaking at a government event in Tiruchy after distributing bank credit linkages worth Rs 2,548 crore to 42,081 women SHGs. Stalin said the state government is committed to ensuring financial self-reliance of women, including those who live in remote places. During the event, 5,635 projects completed at a cost of Rs 238.41 crore were inaugurated and works for 5,951 new projects worth Rs 308.29 were launched. The CM praised K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for the arrangements made for the event and commended their performance as ministers. Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, said SHG members, nurses, and health inspectors, working for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, would receive a monthly incentive of Rs 1000 in addition to their salary. “ASHA workers involved in the scheme will get an incentive of Rs 500.”