Coimbatore Corp fails to plug sewage leak in pipeline, wastes gallons of water

COIMBATORE: Every Thursday, 300 families living on two streets in Ramanathapuram have to wait for the green signal to open their taps to collect water supplied by the corporation. For, workers have to discharge sewage that accumulates in the main pipe line through a leak they are unable to detect and rectify.

For over a year, people living in Police Kandasamy street and Subbaian Street (between Olympus and Pankaja Mill quarters) in Ward 64 of the city have been following the practice or run the risk of their pots running dry.

The area is supplied water once in a week from the Pillur-II water supply scheme. Sewage seeps and stagnates in the main line. Since CCMC officials are not able fix the problem because the pipe line network is decades old, workers discharge water on the road for at least 30 minutes before they resume supply to the household. Once the worker who operates the valve is convinced that all sewage has flown out, he blows a whistle to signal residents to open their taps. The residents play safe and discharge water for another 20 to 30 minutes before collecting in containers.

"Even if they drain the water from the main line, we do not collect it for the first 20 minutes because we've had bad experiences before. We accidentally filled the water in the tanks a few months ago, and it soon began to smell like sewage, forcing us to clean everything. Almost all households follow the practice to letting water out. Every time they drain stagnant sewage from the mains, workers alert public by blowing a whistle. What disappoints us is CCMC is unable to ensure supply of clean drinking water but resorts to such practices, said M Varadharajan. This could cost the corporation dear in summer when the city faces drinking water shortage.

Sudha Mohan, another resident, voiced concern that waterborne disease could break out anytime and that their health is in the hands of the workers operatingthe mains. "The problem exists for more than two years, but CCMC has not resolved it."

A senior CCMC official admitted taat sewage is seeping into the water line, and they are unable to locate the place. "Most of the pipes (40mm) were installed about 20 years ago. We are unable to use the camera to identify the spot of leak. Olympus and Sripathi Nagar were the two places where the problem exists. Laying new pipelines under the Suez projects helped us to solve the issue in Sripathi Nagar. Similar work is in progress in Olympus and water supply will be through the new line soon."

Responding to TNIE, Corporation Deputy Commissioner M Sharmila said she will look into the issue. "I understand the seriousness of the issue and will instruct officials to fix the problem immediately. I will raise the issue in the internal audit meeting, to find out the permanent solution," she added.

