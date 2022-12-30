Coimbatore Corp mulls water sports in Kurichi lake too

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the large number of footfalls for boating services that were introduced in Ukkadam Periyakulam and Valankulam water bodies, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is checking on the feasibility to extend them in Kurichi lake also, at a cost of Rs 52.8 crore.

With a majority of beautification and revamping works in Periyakulam and Valankulam completed, boating services were introduced at both the water bodies a few months ago, and they received good response from people.

Sources from Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited told TNIE, “As the Kurichi lake is deeper compared to the Periyakulam and Valankulam tanks, launching a boating service is not feasible. Currently, civic officials have completed around 70% of the smart city project works in the Kurichi tank and will soon take a call on the launch of water sports in the tank.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “Earlier, the tourism minister inspected the tank and checked on the feasibility of launching boating service there. “We are studying the feasibility of water sports now and with the project expected to be completed by March, we shall take a decision soon,” she added.

