CPI takes out procession demanding TN Guv RN Ravi’s recall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPI cadre from across TN on Thursday took out a procession towards Raj Bhavan, demanding the recall of Governor RN Ravi. They were, however, detained by police and later released.

The procession was flagged off by veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu and was led by party national general secretary D Raja and state secretary R Mutharasan.

Mutharasan told reporters that the governor should respect the state Assembly and the Bills passed by it. MPs from TN had given a representation to the President to recall Ravi as his activities were violative of the Constitution, but they were yet to get a response. If the present situation continued, the CPI would take up further agitations in association with other democratic forces, he said.

CPI leaders alleged that the governor was running a parallel government and sat on Bills. The governor was also expressing views against the secular ideals of the country.

CHENNAI: CPI cadre from across TN on Thursday took out a procession towards Raj Bhavan, demanding the recall of Governor RN Ravi. They were, however, detained by police and later released. The procession was flagged off by veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu and was led by party national general secretary D Raja and state secretary R Mutharasan. Mutharasan told reporters that the governor should respect the state Assembly and the Bills passed by it. MPs from TN had given a representation to the President to recall Ravi as his activities were violative of the Constitution, but they were yet to get a response. If the present situation continued, the CPI would take up further agitations in association with other democratic forces, he said. CPI leaders alleged that the governor was running a parallel government and sat on Bills. The governor was also expressing views against the secular ideals of the country.