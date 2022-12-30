Home States Tamil Nadu

CPI takes out procession demanding TN Guv RN Ravi’s recall

CPI cadre from across TN on Thursday took out a procession towards Raj Bhavan, demanding the recall of Governor RN Ravi.

Published: 30th December 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:50 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPI cadre from across TN on Thursday took out a procession towards Raj Bhavan, demanding the recall of Governor RN Ravi. They were, however, detained by police and later released. 
The procession was flagged off by veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu and was led by party national general secretary D Raja and state secretary R Mutharasan.

Mutharasan told reporters that the governor should respect the state Assembly and the Bills passed by it. MPs from TN had given a representation to the President to recall Ravi as his activities were violative of the Constitution, but they were yet to get a response. If the present situation continued, the CPI would take up further agitations in association with other democratic forces, he said.  

CPI leaders alleged that the governor was running a parallel government and sat on Bills. The governor was also expressing views against the secular ideals of the country.

