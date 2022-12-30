India-Australia trade agreement: TN hopes to unlock huge potential

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into force on Thursday, Tamil Nadu is hoping to cash in on it, mainly the electrical and electronics sector, textiles and garments sector and the handloom sector.

During 2021-22, exports from Tamil Nadu to Australia were to the tune of $384 million and from April to October this year, exports were $322 million and are expected to cross $500 million during this fiscal, according to the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation joint director general K Unnikrishnan.

The agreement will cover 90% of trade between both countries. India will benefit from preferential access to 100% of its export products to Australia. Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia’s ninth largest trading partner. The bilateral trade for both merchandise and services was valued at $27.5 billion in 2021.

Dr A Sakthivel, President, FIEO, urged exporters to optimise their supply chain for cost-effective deliveries to Australian customers and suggested the excellent infrastructure at Adani Ennore Container Terminal may be used as a dedicated export cargo terminal. While referring to potential competition from China, Dr Sakthivel said 27% of Australia’s imports come from China compared to India’s 2.4% and advised exporters to strategically handle it by understanding all areas of competitiveness. HSN code-wise import tariffs in Australia under ECTA have already been updated in www.indiantradeportal, he said.

The flagging off ceremony of the export consignments from Tamil Nadu under ECTA was held at the Adani Ennore Container Terminal in the presence of Israr Ahmed, past chairman Federation of Indian Exports Organisation, Vishwas BN, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Chennai, R Balaji, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, AR Unnikrishnan, managing director, Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd. and Ramde Karangiya, Container Terminal Head, Adani Ennore Container Terminal and other officials.

CHENNAI: As the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into force on Thursday, Tamil Nadu is hoping to cash in on it, mainly the electrical and electronics sector, textiles and garments sector and the handloom sector. During 2021-22, exports from Tamil Nadu to Australia were to the tune of $384 million and from April to October this year, exports were $322 million and are expected to cross $500 million during this fiscal, according to the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation joint director general K Unnikrishnan. The agreement will cover 90% of trade between both countries. India will benefit from preferential access to 100% of its export products to Australia. Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia’s ninth largest trading partner. The bilateral trade for both merchandise and services was valued at $27.5 billion in 2021. Dr A Sakthivel, President, FIEO, urged exporters to optimise their supply chain for cost-effective deliveries to Australian customers and suggested the excellent infrastructure at Adani Ennore Container Terminal may be used as a dedicated export cargo terminal. While referring to potential competition from China, Dr Sakthivel said 27% of Australia’s imports come from China compared to India’s 2.4% and advised exporters to strategically handle it by understanding all areas of competitiveness. HSN code-wise import tariffs in Australia under ECTA have already been updated in www.indiantradeportal, he said. The flagging off ceremony of the export consignments from Tamil Nadu under ECTA was held at the Adani Ennore Container Terminal in the presence of Israr Ahmed, past chairman Federation of Indian Exports Organisation, Vishwas BN, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Chennai, R Balaji, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, AR Unnikrishnan, managing director, Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd. and Ramde Karangiya, Container Terminal Head, Adani Ennore Container Terminal and other officials.